Ford Mustang Bullitt #001 will be auctioned for charity

You might have to pay a ways above MSRP if you want the first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt off the production line, but it'll help the kids -- and it's probably tax deductible to some degree.

Ford will auction off the first 2019 Mustang Bullitt at a Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona today, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. The first car off the line isn't any different than the ones that will come after it, but some folks like scooping up low VINs, and it doesn't get any lower than 001.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

While Barrett-Jackson's site doesn't have an anticipated price for this special-edition 'Stang, it should warm your icy, cold heart to know that 100 percent of the auction's proceeds will go to charity. Specifically, this auction will benefit Boys Republic, a school and community for at-risk kids that help them get the skills necessary to start an independent life.

Fun fact: Boys Republic helped Steve McQueen when he was a kid. It's been around since 1907, and the group claimed it's helped more than 30,000 kids during that period.

So, if you feel like picking up a badass special-edition 'Stang and feeling good about where all that money is going, this is the auction for you. If it's a bit outside your financial ballpark, you can always pick up a Bullitt that doesn't happen to be the first off the line.

The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a limited edition model built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steve McQueen's movie of the same name. It sports quasi-vintage wheels, a number of Bullitt badges and all the benefits that come from the Mustang GT's Performance and Premium packages. Engine components borrowed from the GT350 boost the car's output to 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.