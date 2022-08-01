Maverick Tremor Embiggens Ford's Smallest Truck

What's happening Ford is lifting the Ford Maverick and giving it some better off-road chops. Why it matters The Tremor package has proven popular on the F-Series and Ranger. It should be a popular choice here, too.

One good options package deserves another, and with the F-Series Tremor and Ranger Tremor impressing us, why not complete the Tremor truck trifecta and bring it to the Maverick, too? That's exactly what Ford is announcing: The Tremor Off-Road Package is now available for the Maverick, boosting its rock-crawling and mud-churning chops with a number of suspension, drivetrain and even software updates.

It starts with up-rated springs and shocks that lift the little truck by a full inch. Half-shafts are bigger to handle any unexpected torque applications and an upgraded trans cooler should keep temps in the green even when you're adventuring outside Moab in July.

There's an upgraded rear differential as well in the all-wheel-drive system, a dual-clutch locking unit to help keep the torque going where it's needed, while a suite of new drive modes optimize power delivery regardless of what you're rolling over. Ford's Trail Control system also makes an appearance, so you can set your speed and then let the truck handle the throttle and brakes while you just worry about steering.

A good off-road package is nothing without some custom visuals to match, and Ford has you covered there, too. The Tremor package includes blacked-out Ford logos along with orange highlights for tow hooks on the custom 17-inch wheels with 235 section-width all-terrain tires.

Not enough flair? For another $1,495 you can add the Tremor Appearance Package, which paints the roof and mirror caps in Carbonized Gray, splashing some extra graphics on the hood and lower body.

The $2,995 Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package is available on either XLT and Lariat trims, but only if you want the 2.0-liter EcoBoost motor. Sorry, hybrid buyers, you'll have to keep your off-road aspirations limited for now.