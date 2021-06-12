Ford Maverick revealed, Tesla Model S Plaid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week gone by, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This week was, frankly, massive. We saw Ford's highly anticipated Maverick compact pickup truck and Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the Model S Plaid. There was so much more, so dive in below, or press play above for a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2022 Nissan Pathfinder is ready to, um, find some pathsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder for a spin. Does it recall the good ol' Pathfinders of yore now?
Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Pathfinder first drive review.
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylishSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and its frugal running gear impressed.
Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review.
The Lexus J201 concept is an LX 570 on steroidsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall was in heaven driving the Lexus J201 concept. What's it like? Click below to find out.
Click here to read our Lexus J201 concept quick drive review.
Top news
- Ford Maverick is tiny, but huge for Ford: The compact pickup truck debuted this week with a whole lot of kit for a very cheap starting price.
- Tesla Model S Plaid revealed: Musk took to the internet for a livestream to show off the first production Plaid sedan.
- The Civic hatchback cometh: The hatch version of the new Civic is set for a reveal this month and we got our first teaser of it.
- Chevy, GMC and Cadillac SUVs are missing something: The Tahoe, Yukon, Escalade and the like will not have a start-stop system due to the chip shortage.
- New Kia Sportage looks super sharp: Kia revealed the new SUV and it looks properly wild and very stylish.
- There's a new Land Cruiser in town: Toyota revealed the next-generation Land Cruiser, though there are no plans for it to come to the US.
The base 2022 Toyota GR 86 still looks coolSee all photos
Top videos
Check out the new Maverick on camera, where you can see why this little truck might be a game changer.
Dive into the new Pathfinder to see it inside and out.