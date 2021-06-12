Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford Maverick revealed, Tesla Model S Plaid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending June 12.

Another week gone by, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This week was, frankly, massive. We saw Ford's highly anticipated Maverick compact pickup truck and Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the Model S Plaid. There was so much more, so dive in below, or press play above for a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2022 Nissan Pathfinder is ready to, um, find some paths

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder for a spin. Does it recall the good ol' Pathfinders of yore now?

Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Pathfinder first drive review.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and its frugal running gear impressed.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review.

The Lexus J201 concept is an LX 570 on steroids

Reviews Editor Emme Hall was in heaven driving the Lexus J201 concept. What's it like? Click below to find out.

Click here to read our Lexus J201 concept quick drive review.

Top news

The base 2022 Toyota GR 86 still looks cool

Top videos

Check out the new Maverick on camera, where you can see why this little truck might be a game changer.

Dive into the new Pathfinder to see it inside and out.