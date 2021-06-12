Ford Maverick revealed, Tesla Model S Plaid and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week gone by, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This week was, frankly, massive. We saw Ford's highly anticipated Maverick compact pickup truck and Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the Model S Plaid. There was so much more, so dive in below, or press play above for a video discussion in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok took the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder for a spin. Does it recall the good ol' Pathfinders of yore now?

Click here to read our 2022 Nissan Pathfinder first drive review.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and its frugal running gear impressed.

Click here to read our 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall was in heaven driving the Lexus J201 concept. What's it like? Click below to find out.

Click here to read our Lexus J201 concept quick drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Ford Maverick: Big truck features, pint-sized package

Check out the new Maverick on camera, where you can see why this little truck might be a game changer.

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has something new for everyone

Dive into the new Pathfinder to see it inside and out.