Ford Maverick small pickup reveal coming June 8

Enlarge Image Ford

We've been expecting a new pickup from Ford that's smaller than today's midsize Ranger for a while now. We've seen a bunch of shots of this vehicle under camouflage, and we've heard more wild speculation about the model's specs and name than you can shake a stick at.

Details are starting to become official, and one of them is the little unibody pickup's actual name -- Maverick -- which Ford confirmed Thursday. So now, if I can get you to momentarily push pause on all the Top Gun jokes you've likely got queued up, I'll explain that as with the Bronco, Ford has picked this name from its past. However, unlike the Bronco calling back to an old and beloved SUV, the previous Maverick wasn't a pickup. No, instead, it was a pretty poorly regarded rear-wheel-drive economy car that was sold from 1970 to 1977 (which was based on a decade-old Falcon platform). The good news is that the new Maverick is almost definitely going to be better than that thing.

The Blue Oval has confirmed that it will debut its 2022 Ford Maverick in all its tiny-truck glory on June 8 with the help of actress and former East Compton Clover, Gabrielle Union (see the teaser video below). She'll show off the truck on her Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as on Ford's social media channels and Hulu. Keep your browser locked right here on Roadshow, and we'll bring you all the news as it happens.