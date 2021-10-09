Ford Maverick, GMC Hummer EV pickup, Civic Type R and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello, Roadshow readers. It's Saturday, and that means it's time for the week in review. Plenty of heavy-hitting stories came this week, so dive right in or check out the highlights in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smartsSee all photos
Executive Editor Chris Paukert got a first go in the highly anticipated 2022 Ford Maverick. You know you want to read about it.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real dealSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole took a quick spin in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. It may look like a brick, but it doesn't move like one.
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV flexes its Freestyle doorsSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove Mazda's first EV, the 2022 MX-30. Is 100 miles of range enough?
Top news
- Honda Civic Type R teasers: Honda teased its new hot hatch for the first time, and it looks darn good.
- New Ford Ranger inches closer: Ford Australia teased the new pickup truck again, giving us a look at what will come to America.
- California Special is back: Ford also revealed the rebooted Mustang California Special with lovely touches.
- 2022 Lexus NX gets a price tag: Want to know how much the new luxury SUV will cost? We have all the details.
- The chip crisis is far from over: New analysis shows the auto industry may not start to recover from the chip shortage until 2023.
- New Lexus LX teased: No, we aren't getting the new Toyota Land Cruiser, but we'll get the luxurious Lexus version we know as the LX.
2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it countsSee all photos
Top videos
