Ford Maverick, GMC Hummer EV pickup, Civic Type R and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Oct. 9.

Hello, Roadshow readers. It's Saturday, and that means it's time for the week in review. Plenty of heavy-hitting stories came this week, so dive right in or check out the highlights in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

Executive Editor Chris Paukert got a first go in the highly anticipated 2022 Ford Maverick. You know you want to read about it.

Click here to read our 2022 Ford Maverick first drive review.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is the real deal

Reviews Editor Craig Cole took a quick spin in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. It may look like a brick, but it doesn't move like one.

Click here to read our 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup first drive review.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV flexes its Freestyle doors

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove Mazda's first EV, the 2022 MX-30. Is 100 miles of range enough?

Click here to read our 2022 Mazda MX-30 first drive review.

Top news

2022 Lexus NX scores big improvements where it counts

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Ford Maverick first drive: Affordable hybrid game-changer
Come along for our first impressions of the new truck.

Now playing: Watch this: Lexus' 2022 NX is a small SUV with some big improvements
Check out the big improvement onboard in the new 2022 NX.