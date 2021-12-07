Ford Maverick may become Bronco-like sub-brand with additional vehicles

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

As Ford continues to build out its "Icons," as it likes to call them, with the Mustang and Bronco, CEO Jim Farley sees room for another sub-brand of sorts with Maverick. The tiny truck that aims to redefine entry-level cars in the US may form the basis of a new "franchise," he said in an interview published Monday with Automotive News.

The potential for another sub-brand makes sense to the man in charge of the Blue Oval. "I think Maverick will be a new franchise," he said. "Could we make other affordable vehicles as a Maverick family? Yes, of course we could." Ford declined to comment on Farley's remarks. However, any changes will be horizontal in nature, so don't look for Mercury or Edsel to come back from the grave.

Everything else regarding a Maverick "franchise" is totally up in the air for now, but it's not inconceivable to see something like an EcoSport replacement wear family ties to the Maverick. The subcompact SUV is dead in North America after the first half of next year, and plans for its replacement remain a mystery. The Maverick could pick up the sales slack, but past rumors point to a new subcompact SUV riding on the same platform as the small pickup truck. Even though trucks are the thing today, there are many buyers who prefer the SUV life, rather than an open bed out back.