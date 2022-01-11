Ford Maverick, Bronco and Honda Civic win North American Truck, Utility and Car of the Year

Craig Cole/Roadshow

The North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year judges have rendered their verdict. For 2022, the Honda Civic is the Car of the Year, the Ford Maverick is the Truck of the Year and the Ford Bronco is the Utility of the Year. Each vehicle beat out stiff competition to take the crown in each respective segment after jurors (disclaimer: some Roadshow staff were on the panel) weeded through 36 vehicles, then to 26 semifinalists and a final nine choices -- three candidates for each award.

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Car of the Year contenders were the Civic, Lucid Air and Volkswagen Golf GTI/Golf R. The Civic, however, received the most votes and waves of praise for its packaging, fun-to-drive manners and value. As for the Truck of the Year, the Maverick, it defeated the Rivian R1T and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz. In the end, the Maverick took the prize. It also ends a streak of truck awards for more typical body-on-frame pickups.

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Three incredibly well regarded utility vehicles fought for Utility of the Year, too. The Ford Bronco inched ahead of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV70 in the end. With the wild popularity of SUVs and crossovers, Utility of the Year is a highly coveted title. And now, Ford has two of the awards to serve as marketing firepower for the next 12 months. Not that it needed any help selling the Bronco or Maverick, but a little help from high-profile awards never hurts.