Ford files Mach E trademark, likely for Mustang-inspired EV SUV

We've already seen a teaser for Ford's upcoming "Mustang-inspired" electric crossover, and now, a new trademark might have given away some or all of its name.

In late November, Ford filed applications to trademark "Mach E" and "Mach-E," Ford Authority reports, citing the applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the applications, the trademark requests cover the following: "Motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."

While there's no official word as to what Ford will do with these trademarks if they're approved, I've got a slightly educated guess. My assumption is that Ford will likely apply this moniker to that upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover Ford's already teased -- and it looks pretty darn Mustang-y (Mus-tangy?). Ford already tried to announce the reintroduction of its hallowed Mach 1 badge, but the backlash that came in the wake of that announcement caused Ford to dial it back, so this is likely a happy middle ground.

Autoblog has a pretty fun conspiracy theory: It posits that Mach E will be the name for the performance variant of this new EV SUV. As for the regular model's name, Autoblog points to the fact that Ford does have a trademark for "Model E" already. However, I'm not sold on this line of thinking, because "Model E" is way too close to Tesla's taxonomic structure. Nevertheless, it'll probably be more than a few months until we find out exactly what name Ford's electric SUV will wear.