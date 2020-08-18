Irfan Khan/Getty Images

Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW have agreed to continue to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions, despite softened regulations from the Trump administration.

The California Air Resources Board sealed a new deal with the four major automakers on the matter, Reuters reported Monday, after initially announcing their intentions this time last year. CARB did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the deal's finalization.

Each of the automakers, which together make up about 30% of global auto sales, agreed to improve fuel economy figures by 3.7% year-over-year starting in 2022. The current pact runs through 2026. The figure remains below the Obama administration's previous regulations stipulating 5% increases, but far higher than the Trump administration's 1.5% increase.

The voluntary agreement has produced its fair share of friction. Two months after the announcement, the US Department of Justice announced an antitrust investigation into each automaker, though the DOJ dropped the investigation shortly thereafter. It's also drawn a line between various automakers. Notably, Toyota, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles did not side with California in the fuel economy and emissions battle.

Volkswagen said in a statement on the deal it's "pleased to have finalized our agreement with the state of California, supported by the 13 other states that have adopted California's vehicle emissions standards. While a single national standard remains our preference, this agreement achieves substantial annual greenhouse gas emissions reductions and provides a clear pathway for our brands to continue bringing consumer-focused innovation to the market."

In a statement, Ford said, "We are proud to lead the way in adopting meaningful greenhouse gas emissions reductions with California and do more to fight climate change. Our final agreement will reduce emissions in our vehicles at a more stringent rate, support and incentivize the production of electrified products, and create regulatory certainty that benefits the environment and reduces costs to customers."

BMW and Honda did not immediately return a request for comment.

In May, California announced a lawsuit, joined by 22 other states, arguing against the Trump administration's weaker regulations.