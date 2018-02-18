Ford GT sale puts John Cena in a legal cage match

I'm going to let you in on a little secret; manufacturers hate car flippers. A flipper is someone who somehow gets access to buy a very rare, expensive model and then turns around and sells it a short while later at a considerable profit.

Some manufacturers go so far as to include clauses in the purchase paperwork forbidding owners from selling their vehicles before a certain period has elapsed. It is just such a clause, or perhaps the lack of one, that is putting professional wrestler and actor John Cena into hot water with Ford.

Enlarge Image John Cena

Ford is attempting to sue Cena over his attempts to sell his brand-spanking-new Ford GT supercar. Being one of only 500 examples that will ever be produced, and with 6,500 applicants having attempted to get one, one would estimate that Cena's car is worth substantially more than the nearly $500,000 that he gave Ford for it.

Ford is claiming that in its original agreement with Cena, it forbade him from selling the car for a full 24 months after he took the delivery. The purchase paperwork from the dealership makes no mention of a sales restriction, so now the whole thing is going to court and it could mean big money for other GT owners if the sale is allowed to go through.

Just in case you forgot, the 2017 Ford GT is a twin-turbo V6-powered supercar with a carbon fiber body and active aerodynamics. Its Daytona-racer derived engine is good for more than 600 horsepower, and the car weighs around 3,000 pounds. It's the fastest, most exotic Ford ever -- which is why the Blue Oval asked nearly half a million clams for it.

We'll update this story as it unfolds.