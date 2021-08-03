Ford, GM, Stellantis and UAW reinstate mask mandate amid delta variant spread

Ford

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Union workers for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will once again be required to wear masks, the United Auto Workers union said in an announcement Tuesday. Following a session of a task force made up of representatives from the UAW, Ford, GM and Stellantis, the four agreed to reimpose the mask mandate to keep workers safe. The decision will require all employees at production facilities, offices and warehouses to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

The union said this decision follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent guidance in COVID-19 workplace standards as the virus' delta variant fuels a surge in cases domestically.

"While we know that masks can be uncomfortable, the spread of the delta variant and recent data outlining the alarmingly high rate of transmission among those unvaccinated is a serious health threat," the UAW said in its announcement. "The Task Force is strongly encouraging all members, coworkers and their families to roll up their sleeves so we can move more quickly on once again relaxing mask protocols. The more our members, coworkers and their families are vaccinated, the quicker we can vanquish this deadly pandemic."

All workers will need to wear a mask again at all times starting Aug. 4.

The CDC remains concerned fully vaccinated individuals who do report a breakthrough case and test positive for COVID-19 may also spread the virus, hence the recent change in guidance. Research shows the delta variant is 60% more transmissible than past strains of COVID-19. According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks in indoor situations, while it remains unclear if vaccinated people will need a booster shot at some point in the future.