Ford, GM join calls for Biden to slash US emissions by at least 50% by 2030

General Motors and Ford joined over 400 businesses on Wednesday calling on President Joe Biden to set an ambitious emissions target for the US ahead of a planned climate summit. The letter, whose signatories account for more than $4 trillion in annual revenue, urged Biden to cut the country's emissions by "at least 50%" below 2005 levels come 2030.

As the US works to reduce emissions by 50%, the companies signaled Biden should also put the country on a path toward carbon neutrality by 2050. "To restore the standing of the US as a global leader, we need to address the climate crisis at the pace and scale it demands," the open letter states. "Specifically, the U.S. must adopt an emissions reduction target that will place the country on a credible pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050."

This Thursday and Friday, the president will host other heads of state in a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, during which he will reveal a 2030 emissions target under the Paris climate agreement. But, ahead of time, US-based companies made their voices heard by calling for drastic cuts to carbon emissions. GM and Ford's signing on is, frankly, a huge deal considering tailpipe emissions are a sizable contributing factor to climate change.

As stated in January, GM plans to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035; Ford pledged in February to sell only electric cars in Europe by 2030. Numerous automakers have taken a heavy turn toward electrification, with similar aspirations. Both Ford and GM have also approved of the Biden administration's review for more stringent fuel economy and emissions standards.