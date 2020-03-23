Ford will reprint your Fox Body Mustang's window sticker for $60

Ford

Ah, the Fox Body-generation Ford Mustang. It's a unique thing, that's for sure, with an avid fan base that's seemingly grown far larger in recent years. As so many fall further in love with the classic pony car, we're only likely to see more of them restored.

Boy, does Ford have the perfect final touch for said restoration project: a reprinted window sticker. The Ford Show Parts website now shows it will reprint a 1987-89 Mustang's window sticker exactly as it appeared when it sat on a dealership's lot. That includes the retro fonts, colors and even the paper's dimensions.

The expansion of the service is likely a welcome one for fans, and hopefully a sign of things to come. Ford didn't immediately return our request for comment on if it plans to add more models to this service. Until now, Ford only reprinted window stickers cars going back to the 2007 model year.

If you want to grab a reprinted window sticker, all you need is your Mustang's VIN from the appropriate model year. Then, it'll cost $60 before shipping, which adds another $10 to the final price. But c'mon, this is pretty cool.