Coronavirus Updates COVID-19 and automakers 2021 Hyundai Elantra Mustang Mach-E 2021 Ford Bronco Best Car Lease Deals 2020 Electric Vehicles

Ford will reprint your Fox Body Mustang's window sticker for $60

The pièce de résistance for any restored Mustang from the era.

1989 Ford Mustang convertible

Factory fresh.

 Ford

Ah, the Fox Body-generation Ford Mustang. It's a unique thing, that's for sure, with an avid fan base that's seemingly grown far larger in recent years. As so many fall further in love with the classic pony car, we're only likely to see more of them restored.

Boy, does Ford have the perfect final touch for said restoration project: a reprinted window sticker. The Ford Show Parts website now shows it will reprint a 1987-89 Mustang's window sticker exactly as it appeared when it sat on a dealership's lot. That includes the retro fonts, colors and even the paper's dimensions.

The expansion of the service is likely a welcome one for fans, and hopefully a sign of things to come. Ford didn't immediately return our request for comment on if it plans to add more models to this service. Until now, Ford only reprinted window stickers cars going back to the 2007 model year.

If you want to grab a reprinted window sticker, all you need is your Mustang's VIN from the appropriate model year. Then, it'll cost $60 before shipping, which adds another $10 to the final price. But c'mon, this is pretty cool.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 brings 760 hp to the track
12:05
More From Roadshow
2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible review: A topless thrill ride
2019 Nissan Leaf Plus review: A better EV, but maybe not the best
2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman All4 review: Spice up the suburbs