New 276-hp Ford Focus ST wagon is sporty, spacious and not for the US

There's some exciting news for performance-car fans in Europe: Ford today revealed the Focus ST wagon, a more spacious version of the newest Focus ST hot hatchback. For our US readers, though, there's some expected bad news: with Ford no longer selling the Focus Stateside, the chances of this car reaching our shores are nill.

Enlarge Image Ford

Still, the new Ford Focus ST wagon looks to be quite the exciting proposition for drivers who need to balance sportiness with sensibility. The car comes with a 2.3-liter turbo-four engine -- that's up from the outgoing Focus ST's 2.0-liter -- with 276 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That engine mates either to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic, the former with automatic rev-matching. While no numbers have been released for the wagon, Ford says the standard Focus ST hatchback gets to 62 miles per hour in under 6 seconds.

Interestingly, Europe's Focus ST also offers a diesel engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit rated for 187 hp and 295 lb-ft. It is offered only with a six-speed manual.

Other performance features on the Focus ST include continuously controlled dampers, an electronically controlled limited slip differential (on the gasoline version only), upgraded brakes, retuned suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Enlarge Image Ford

Of course, the big draw for many buyers will be the wagon's practicality. As the photos show, the longer body style and more capacious cargo area will make the new ST wagon ideal for shoppers interested in transporting more than can fit in the standard Focus ST hatchback.

The new Ford Focus ST goes on sale in Europe this summer. It won't come to the US, however, as Ford has decided to focus on more popular and profitable crossovers and SUVs, ending the sale of traditional small cars here. The same is true of the new Ford Fiesta ST, which is on sale overseas but will not make it to the US.