Ford Flat Rock plant shut down due to gas leak

Something is rotten in the city of Flat Rock, Michigan -- the air. Ford is being forced to extend the shutdown of its Flat Rock Assembly Plant as city officials try and contend with a benzene gas leak at the plant that has contaminated the sewer system, according to a report Tuesday by Automotive News.

The leak is bad enough that hundreds of people near the plant have been asked to evacuate their homes until it's dealt with. It's unclear at this time what caused the leak or what is being done to stop it, but extended benzene exposure can cause long-term health issues such as damage to bone marrow or reproductive problems.

Benzene is one of the most commonly used chemicals in American industry as it's part of the process used to turn petroleum into plastic. It's also a component of wood smoke, tobacco smoke and vehicle exhaust, so its use in and around the Flat Rock plant isn't indicative of anything unusual.

We asked Ford for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.