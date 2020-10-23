Ford family members auctioning Bronco First Edition for charity

Ford

There is no denying that people's thirst for the new Ford Bronco is strong. It's so strong, in fact, that the limited First Edition sold out in less than 12 hours. So what are you -- temporally challenged Bronco superfan that you are -- supposed to do to get one?

Well, if you've got wicked deep pockets and you're interested in both getting a badass 4x4 and supporting a charity, then you're in luck. A couple of folks with the last name of Ford are auctioning off their very nicely specced Bronco First Edition, and the proceeds are going to benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The catch is that, with five days left to go on the auction at CharityBuzz.com, the price is inching over double the vehicle's MSRP, with it hovering around $140,000 at the time this was written. For that, you get the Bronco in Lightning Blue, with the Sasquatch package. Inside, it's Dark Space Gray with Navy Pier for the leather and vinyl seats.

Ford doubled the amount of First Edition Broncos it was going to offer from 3,500 to 7,000, and still they sold out. If you want a Bronco anytime close to launch and you're not already holding a reservation in your hot little hands, this may be one of the only ways to get one unless you want to pay similar money to some schlub on Craigslist after deliveries have started.