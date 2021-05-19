Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla Cybertruck, Hummer, Rivian and Bollinger: Electric pickups compared

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Nate Reed/Roadshow

Well, the bestselling vehicle in America is about to be available as an EV. Yep, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning makes its debut Wednesday, and it joins a growing roster of all-electric pickup trucks scheduled to hit the market in the not-too-distant future. Unlike some other electric trucks that are targeting premium buyers and more hardcore off-roaders, Ford is coming in with a much more traditional-looking truck that happens to be electric. With its surprisingly affordable pricing, Ford might have a leg up when it comes to selling in volume, but it's too soon to tell.

Either way, the F-150 faces some stiff competition. The much larger GMC Hummer EV is coming soon, and the Rivian R1T is expected to arrive this summer (though we've driven it already). Don't forget about Bollinger with its chonky B2 pickup, not to mention the hotly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. Heck, we're even expecting a battery-powered Chevy at some point soon, but everything about that truck remains conjecture for now.

Performance

The F-150 Lightning is targeting 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. That's more powerful than the F-150 Raptor and the most torque ever for an F-150. Heck, that's even more torque than the 6.2-liter and 7.3-liter V8 engines offered in the Ford Super Duty. The company expects the Lightning to turn in a 0-to-60-mph time in the mid-4-second range. However, Ford admits those are the numbers for the extended-range battery pack model -- probably the one President Joe Biden drove earlier this week. Look for the standard range to produce 426 hp and have a commensurately slower scoot to 60 mph.

The Cybertruck's top trim packs three motors, and while Tesla has yet to confirm final power figures, Tesla says its truck will sprint to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. We feel confident that the truck will eclipse the Model S in terms of power. By how much? It's anyone's guess.

GMC says its Hummer EV will pack a whopping 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft. Of course, that impressive torque number is likely misleading, in that it almost certainly refers to axle torque, which generally results in a significantly higher number than the SAE-certified spec the auto industry commonly uses. (Let Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske tell you what we mean.) The actual SAE number will be available closer to the Hummer's launch in fall 2021; GMC says it'll be enough to propel the absolutely massive EV to 60 mph in three seconds flat.

The Rivian R1T is no slouch in the power department, either. The top-spec truck will make 750 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque, enough to go from a dead stop to 60 mph in three seconds.

The Bollinger B2 is a very different take on the electric truck formula: It's focused on having incredible off-road talents and is less concerned with outright power and performance. That isn't to say that it's not packing some real heat under its boxy body, though. Bollinger claims a respectable 614 hp and 668 lb-ft from its dual-motor setup, with a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds.

Powertrain and Range

Power Torque Range (est.) Ford F-150 563 hp 775 lb-ft 300 miles Tesla Cybertruck 800 hp (est.) 1,000 lb-ft (est.) 500 miles GMC Hummer EV 1,000 hp 11,500 lb-ft (at axle) 350 miles Rivian R1T 750 hp 829 lb-ft 400 miles Bollinger B2 614 hp 668 lb-ft 200 miles

Range



When it comes to people's perception of an electric vehicle, there is perhaps no figure more critical to a potential customer than range, even if in their daily life, most people won't go more than a couple dozen miles. The Ford F-150 Lightning is projected to eke 300 miles of range out of its extended battery pack (or 230 miles if the buyer opts for the standard battery). Ford hasn't given us the specific kilowatt-hour rating of each battery option, but the F-150 is the first EV to come standard with an 80-amp home charging system that can add 30 miles of range in an hour and a full charge overnight. On a 150-kW DC fast charger, the extended-range F-150 can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes. The Lightning can also provide up to 9.6 kW of power to keep your tools, tailgating toys or your entire home full of juice.

However, the F-150 can't compete with the Tesla Cybertruck's claimed 500 miles of range on the top-tier Tri-Motor version. Of course, that's purely speculation for now. We'll know more when deliveries start later this year in early 2022 (if initial targets slip).

Right now, GMC says the 2022 Hummer EV will have an estimated range of around 350 miles with its three-motor setup. GMC also says that the Hummer EV is compatible with 350-kW DC fast charging, which can put about 100 miles of range into the battery in 10 minutes.

The Rivian R1T claims 400 miles of range from its highest-spec model with a 135-kWh battery. The company is planning its own Rivian Adventure Network for exclusive charging of the R1T and R1S SUV. These 200-kW chargers, with 300-kW chargers planned, can put 140 miles of range in the battery in 20 minutes. Rivian expects to build 3,500 chargers in 600 locations throughout the US and Canada by 2023.

The Bollinger B2 is likely to be among the most capable of our competitors off-road, but it's by far the least capable when it comes to cruising range. Despite having a reasonably sized battery pack rated at 120 kWh, Bollinger is only estimating that this vehicle will do 200 miles on a charge. Realistic? Yeah. Impressive? Nope.

Payload and towing



The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning targets 10,000 pounds of towing capability on XLT and Lariat trims with the extended-range battery and the Max Trailer Tow package. To make towing easier, the Lightning debuts a new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system that controls the steering, throttle and brakes, lining the tow ball to the hitch without any driver input. We haven't tested this tech yet but it sounds pretty dope, especially for those unfamiliar with towing.

Tesla claims to be able to lug 14,000 pounds in the Cybertruck's Tri-Motor trim. That handily beats out the F-150 Lightning as well as the Rivian, which claims 11,000 pounds. The Bollinger is once again in last place, with the ability to tow 7,500 pounds.

As for payload, the Lightning is estimated to haul 2,000 pounds in its bed and frunk with the standard range battery. What's really cool here is the available Onboard Scales technology that estimates your current payload, does a bunch of math and spits out your projected range.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck can handle 3,500 pounds of payload in its bed, which can be fully sealed and locked thanks to a sliding cover. The Rivian is way behind here: It's able to haul 1,760 pounds. The Rivian's bed does have a lockable tonneau cover, however, so all your gear is protected from thievery. The Bollinger dwarfs that figure with a claimed capacity of 5,000 pounds.

GMC has not yet released any towing or payload estimates for the Hummer EV. One key missing bit of info from all of these manufacturers, though, is range at these payload- and towing-capacity targets. The industry hasn't exactly sorted out a standardized testing methodology on this, one that is definitely going to be needed.

Towing and Payload

Towing Payload Ford F-150 10,000 pounds 2,000 pounds Tesla Cybertruck 14,000 pounds 3,500 pounds Rivian R1T 11,000 pounds 1,760 pounds Bollinger B2 7,500 pounds 5,000 pounds

Pricing



When it comes to price, it looks like the Ford F-150 will be king, with a low starting MSRP of just $39,974, though that excludes a still-unknown destination charge. That makes the Lightning less expensive than an equivalent gas-powered 2021 F-150 XL SuperCrew 4WD (all Lightnings come standard with four driven wheels). Plus, that surprisingly low base MSRP is before any tax incentives, including the $7,500 federal tax credit. A fully loaded model will likely start at around $90,000, which isn't cheap, but from a value perspective, the Lightning looks mighty attractive.

Tesla promises that its rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck will start "under $40,000," but we've heard this kind of talk from Tesla before. Remember that $30,000 Model 3? It took years to arrive and only stuck around for what seemed like weeks. Tesla isn't yet offering full pricing for its more expensive Cybertruck trims, but we wouldn't be surprised to see them climb into six digits.

When it launches, the GMC Hummer EV will cost $112,595 including destination, but that's for the fancy Edition 1. Less powerful, lower-range, less expensive versions will follow in the coming years. Rivian's R1T will start at $67,500 and go up from there. The larger battery pack with its 400 miles of range will add $10,000 to the price, and the top Launch edition starts at $75,000. In last place once again is the Bollinger B2, promising a starting sticker price of $125,000.