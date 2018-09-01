Tuscany’s Harley-Davidson F-150 concept picks up where Ford left off

Enlarge Image Tuscany

There was a time when Ford offered in-house Harley-Davidson special editions of its F-150 pickup truck. Heck, it even used to come with a supercharged engine. But since no such co-branded truck currently exists, fans of the Harley-Davidson pickup have to look elsewhere. And that's where Tuscany comes in.

The Tuscany Motor Co. this week revealed its new Harley-Davidson pickup concept, based on a 2019 F-150. The truck will be displayed at the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of the motorcycle manufacturer's 115th anniversary celebration, Tuscany said in an official statement.

Tuscany's truck takes a number of its design cues from Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy motorcycle. For starters, check out the 22-inch Fat Boy-style wheels, wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires. The concept truck gets a unique BDS suspension lift with Fox shocks, as well as a custom Flowmaster exhaust with aluminum tips.

Overall, the look is... interesting. There are Harley-Davidson logos all over, in addition to power running boards that light up, new fender flares, an LED front light bar, new grille, a functional ram-air hood and a locking tonneau cover.

Enlarge Image Tuscany

It's unclear exactly which F-150 serves as the donor truck for this concept, and a Tuscany representative did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment. Historically, the Ford-developed Harley-Davidson trucks used the most powerful F-150 engine available, which in this case would be either the EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 or the 5.0-liter V8.

We also don't know for sure if there's any production intent -- yes, we asked about that, too. For now, the truck appears to just be a concept, though Tuscany's statement says "representatives will be on site to answer questions when the company and Harley-Davidson display the concept model for the first time."

If you want one, better get to Milwaukee.