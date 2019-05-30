Ford's F-150 XLT trim can now be had with a diesel engine

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

When Ford announced that it was going to put a brand-new diesel engine in its F-150 line in its F-150 line, we were excited, as probably were most of you. We got less excited when we found out that this torque-monster of an engine, ideal for doing real work, would only be available in the top Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trim models.

Ford, however, didn't get to be one of the biggest car companies on Earth by being a bunch of dummies, so it decided to take customer criticism to heart and announced on Thursday that it would add the PowerStroke diesel to the list of available engines on the best-selling XLT trim F-150.

"Customers and dealers told us they wanted the diesel on XLT, so we decided to expand the offering," Dawn McKenzie, truck communications manager for Ford, told Roadshow. "Now, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel will be available on 75% of our offerings, including XLT, which is our most popular series."

What does that mean from a real-dollars standpoint? Well, the base XLT starts at $34,160 while the Lariat trim, before options, goes for $41,700. The King Ranch goes for over $52,000. So it's a massive reduction in price for someone to get into an F-150 diesel. If you want one, order books are open now.

