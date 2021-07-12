Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel discarded from pickup's options

Enlarge Image Ford

It was a short ride with the Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel engine, and that ride comes to a halt today. Ford confirmed to Roadshow Monday that it will no longer offer the 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine as an option for its hot-selling F-150 pickup. Muscle Cars and Trucks first reported on a leaked dealer bulletin announcing the news this past Saturday.

"Our customers overwhelmingly order our EcoBoost V6 gasoline engines," a Ford spokesperson said in a statement. "For customers who need maximum towing torque, we now offer the F-150 PowerBoost as the ideal combination of capability, power and fuel efficiency, which wasn't available when Power Stroke was introduced."

PowerBoost, indeed, offers greater combined fuel economy compared to the F-150's oil-burning option. The Power Stroke returns 23 mpg combined, compared to the PowerBoost hybrid's 25 mpg combined. Furthering the Power Stroke's woes was its cost: The engine tacked on $5,000 to compatible trim levels. In comparison, the PowerBoost hybrid is $500 cheaper where offered. There's also the trusty 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which adds on just $1,200 compared to the diesel engine where comparable.

If you really do want a diesel-powered full-size pickup from Ford, there are a few days remaining to place an order. According to the dealer bulletin, buyers have until July 16. After that, it's lights out for the Power Stroke.