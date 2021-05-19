Ford F-150 Lightning: How to watch the electric truck's reveal

The day is here, and we're just hours away from the Ford F-150 Lightning's debut. It's a big deal when the best-selling vehicle in America is in for an electric makeover, folks. You can watch all the action unfold right here with us.

The event doesn't kick off until, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET), but with such a highly anticipated vehicle, we have the reveal embedded right here for your viewing pleasure above so you can save it, come back later and enjoy the reveal with us all. Maybe bring a snack, or your favorite beverage? We won't judge.

Whatever you do, you won't want to miss it, so we'll see you back here in a few hours to ring in the F-150 Lighting electric pickup.