Ford Recalls 2022 F-150 Lightning EV for Tire Pressure Warning Glitches

What's happening Ford issued a recall for 2,886 examples of the F-150 Lightning for a software bug in the tire pressure monitoring system. Why it matters Driving on improperly inflated tires can impair vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash. What's next Ford will send an over-the-air update to fix the issue in 30 days, but owners can also have the patch applied at the dealership.

Recalls cover a wide variety of problems, some that are easy to fix and others that are not. Sometimes, it can be something as simple as a misapplied label, and these days, it's not uncommon for a recall remedy to require more than a straightforward software update.

Ford this week issued a recall for 2,886 examples of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Of the recall population, 2,666 examples are in the US, with the remaining 220 models located in Canada. Only vehicles with 20- and 22-inch all-season tires are affected.

The issue comes from the onboard tire pressure monitoring system. The truck's control module was incorrectly configured, with a value of 35 psi for the recommended cold-tire inflation pressure instead of the correct 42 psi. Thus, the TPMS light on the dashboard may not illuminate when the tires are below the true recommended inflation. Driving on a low tire may worsen handling and increase the risk of a crash, but thankfully, Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

The fix is quite straightforward. Vehicles still at dealerships will be updated on-site, and owners should have the patched software sent to their trucks in an over-the-air update in about 30 days' time. However, any owners who want an immediate fix can also head to their dealer, who will perform the software upgrade free of charge.

In the interim, there is a way to ensure the Lightning's tires are inflated to optimal numbers. Owners can open the driver-side door and check the federally mandated tire information label located on the door jamb, which will show the correct cold-tire inflation requirements.