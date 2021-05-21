Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning tallies 44,500 reservations in 2 days

After 48 hours, Ford has quite a few people ready to buy an electric F-150.

Listen
- 02:01
2022 Ford F-150 LightningEnlarge Image

Not too bad for less 2 days into reservations.

 Ford

In just two days, Ford CEO Jim Farley said the automaker received just shy of 45,000 preorders for the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup. Not too bad for an old automaker shifting into EVs. Following the truck's debut on Wednesday, CEO Jim Farley first told CNBC the company received 20,000 reservations. As of Friday morning, the figured doubled, he said in a tweet.

Those who want to reserve one of the electric trucks have the base truck, XLT, Lariat and Limited trims to choose from. The base truck wears the attractive $40,000 price tag, though we haven't actually seen that model just yet. The Limited trim is the truck pictured here and costs a whopping $90,000. The midrange XLT trim will set buyers back around $53,000 before destination. Keep in mind these prices are also before any applicable federal, state and local tax breaks or incentives for buying an EV -- including the federal government's whopping $7,500 tax credit.

Reservations remain open and Ford will contact those with a reservation this fall to turn it into an official order. Production kicks off next spring.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electrifies America's best-selling truck

See all photos

Crave more 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning news? We've got you covered

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning defines a segment

See all photos