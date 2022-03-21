Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Gets EPA Range Estimates

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's electric F-150 Lightning pickup has generated huge amounts of interest among American car buyers, and when you look at the specs and the pricing, it makes sense why that would be the case. Until Monday, however, there was one big piece of the puzzle that we didn't know: the range.

Now, thanks to an announcement by Ford, we have the official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range estimates for all the various trim levels of Lightning, and the news is pretty good. By good, I mean that in its Standard Range configuration, you're going to see around 230 miles. That doesn't sound like a lot -- and in the age of the 500-plus-mile-capable Lucid Air, it's not -- but it's plenty for most people on a given day.

According to the EPA, if you want the maximum amount of range, you'll need to go for the XLT or Lariat models with the LR or Long Range battery pack. That configuration will net you around 320 miles of range, which is kind of amazing, considering the size and bulk that a full-size truck has to haul around. If you want maximum luxury, your range will suffer, thanks to the Platinum package's various gewgaws and doodads, but not by much, with just a 20-mile penalty.

What do these EPA estimates mean for Ford and, more importantly, for the people interested in buying a Lightning? It means that, barring any super-weird last-minute decisions by Ford; the Lightning will likely be a really solid package that ticks all the boxes that someone considering the swap to electric power would likely have. It also means that we'll probably see a lot of these things on the road when it hits dealers later this year.