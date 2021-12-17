Ford F-150 Lightning battery capacities revealed, Platinum trim should do 280 miles

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford slipped a few more details on its upcoming electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, into a livestreamed event Thursday evening. During the presentation, the automaker revealed that the truck's standard-range battery capacity is rated at 98 kilowatt-hours, while the extended range unit packs 131 kilowatt-hours of capacity. Not only that, but the automaker also revealed that the top-spec F-150 Lightning Platinum will go a company-estimated 280 miles on a charge.

The battery capacities are the biggest piece of news, as a chart posted to the F-150 Gen 14 forum shows how customers will be able to spec their electric pickups with these batteries. Across the lineup, the standard-range battery is, well, standard except for the Platinum trim. The range-topping truck comes with the extended-range battery as standard equipment. Within the spectrum of trims, which includes the base Pro model, XLT and Lariat, the larger battery is optional, save for the least expensive Pro model. Ford will only build the pickup with the standard-range battery.

As for that 280-mile range for the Platinum model, that's a chunk short of Ford's quoted 300-mile estimate for at least one version of the F-150 Lightning. However, the truck will roll on 22-inch wheels, which surely contributes to the dropoff.

Ford closed reservations for the pickup earlier this month as it prepares to work with those hand-raisers to turn expressions of interest into actual orders. Production should start next spring and then ramp up over the years to come.