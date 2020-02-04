2021 Ford Explorer sees return of Sport Appearance Package

Ford

Ford is reinstating a mighty popular package for its new full-size SUV. On Tuesday, the Blue Oval said the 2021 Ford Explorer will once again offer a Sport Appearance Package. As the name implies, it adds a bit more of a sporty feel to the SUV.

The package will be available solely with the Explorer's XLT trim and adds numerous visual upgrades. Outside, the eye-catcher is certainly the new set of 20-inch wheels finished in a carbonized gray color. Those with sharp eyes will also notice a matching grille, skid plates and hood lettering all in the same gray hue. At the rear, there's a dual exhaust treatment with chrome-finished tips.

The sporting feel carries into the cabin with two-tone upholstery finished in Ford's ActiveX material -- a partial leather upholstery that wears better than standard cloth. Accent stitching further breaks up the black-and-gray look and Ford treated the interior to a few generous brush strokes of satin silver in the dashboard and door panels.

For the automaker, the decision to bring the package back was a no-brainer. Ford said the Sport Appearance Package accounted for one in four Explorer XLT models sold in previous years. It adds just enough bling without going to over the top for the entry-level Explorer.

The addition to the SUV's portfolio comes as Ford also passed a big milestone. Last month, the automaker confirmed it sold its 8 millionth Explorer in the nameplate's 30-year run. With a, let's say messy, launch of the latest-generation Explorer behind it, it can only be onward and upward for one of America's favorite SUVs.