Ford recalls 375,000 Explorers for suspension failure, 6 injuries reported

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford on Wednesday issued a new recall for approximately 375,200 Explorer SUVs from the 2013-2017 model years due to a possible suspension failure. The bulk of the recalled Explorers come from the US -- 325,000 -- while another 25,200 are part of the Canadian recall campaign.

The automaker said the recall population largely comes from areas in the US and Canada where rust and corrosion is common. The problem is the possibility of a fractured rear suspension toe link, which was already tinkered with in a prior safety recall, Ford said. Should a fracture occur, drivers may lose steering control, which increases the chance of a crash.

Ford said it's aware of 13 crashes involving this specific issue. Six injuries were reported.

Notices should begin mailing out to owners shortly and if you receive one, you'll need to take your Explorer to a Ford or Lincoln service center. There, a technician will inspect and replace the cross-axis ball joint as needed.