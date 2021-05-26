Ford confirms electric Explorer is on the way

Enlarge Image Ford

The push into electric vehicles is clearly on at Ford. With the Mustang Mach-E in showrooms now and the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van on the way, the Blue Oval confirmed that a fully electrified version of the Explorer SUV is also going to appear on the menu. The tidbit of news was revealed Wednesday morning during an online presentation to financial analysts.

Rolling out a fully electric version of the Explorer -- America's best-selling SUV to date -- is part of Ford's plan to grow its global EV sales volume to 40% by 2030 from the low single digit percentage they account for today. To make that happen, the automaker is making a $30 billion investment in EV development by 2025.

Today, the Explorer is available with a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4, 3.0-liter turbo V6 and a hybrid 3.3-liter V6 powertrain. When we'll see the electric Explorer is TBA, but it's hard to fault Ford's game plan on electrifying its high-volume and most noteworthy nameplates first, like the F-150, Mustang, Transit and now Explorer, in its push to become a major force in the EV game.