Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator hybrid models are on the way

Ford and the UAW ratified a new four-year labor agreement this past Friday without any of the fireworks we saw from UAW-GM negotiations. All said and done, that's a good thing for both sides. Yet, the new labor agreement wasn't without any news at all.

In fact, it provided a light roadmap of future product as documents spelled out investments for US production facilities and named some vehicles. Specifically, the agreement confirms there's a Ford Expedition hybrid and Lincoln Navigator hybrid on the way. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news.

We first heard about the possibility of an Expedition and Navigator hybrid two years ago after a report pegged a 2019 launch for the large, electrified SUV. While that's not happening, it appears the information was still nearly right on the money. This same report also said an Escape plug-in hybrid was on the way, which Ford has since confirmed.

As for the new information, the Detroit Free Press first reported on the details found in the new labor agreement. It specifically states there will be hybrid versions of both big SUVs and they'll be built alongside their traditional brethren at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

The report also noted the language suggesting "other significant upgrades," which could point to further electrification for both SUVs. It could be a plug-in hybrid model, if I had to take a quick guess. Whatever else the automaker has planned, it's sinking $1 billion into the plant for the planned changes.

It's another piece of evidence noting Ford isn't backing away from electrification. Aside from hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair, Explorer and Aviator, we know the Blue Oval also has an F-150 hybrid and a totally electric version of its money-making pickup in the works. Have you heard about the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV yet? That's a thing, too.