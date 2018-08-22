Ford recalls 50,000 EV charging cables over fire concerns

Enlarge Image Ford

Not every automotive recall covers actual cars. In Ford's case, its latest actually involves the charging cables sent out with three different electrified vehicles.

Ford has issued a recall for approximately 50,000 EV charging cables. The cables were shipped with the Focus Electric EV, as well as the Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrids. The vehicles carry build dates ranging from September 2011 to March 2015.

The problem isn't with the cars, but with the cable. According to Ford, if the 120-volt convenience charging cord is plugged into an AC outlet that's worn or damaged, or isn't on a dedicated circuit, it could increase the temperature at the wall outlet. If the temperature gets too high, it could lead to a fire. Ford says it's aware of "some" fire reports, but didn't say exactly how many.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified via first-class mail. The notification will contain a reminder about the kind of wall outlets that can support EV charging, in addition to a reminder to never use extension cords in conjunction with charging cables.

Remedying the issue is about as straightforward as it gets. A quick trip to the dealer will earn affected owners a new cable. This new cable will contain a thermistor, which is capable of identifying when the temperature gets too high, and it will pause charging until it cools to a safe level.