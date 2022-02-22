Ford Bronco Wildtrak With New Hoss 3.0 Package Is Like a Baby Raptor

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's Bronco SUV burst out of the gates with a head full of steam and hundreds of thousands of reservations, only for the pandemic and a litany of production issues to temporarily tamp down enthusiasm to a dull roar. Parts shortages and assembly issues have begun to subside, though, just as interest in the 4x4 has crescendoed anew with the recent reveals of the new 2022 Raptor and Everglades models. But this reborn SUV's second model year isn't just about these most extreme, most specialized models -- Ford has also quietly updated the Bronco Wildtrak with a new Hoss 3.0 package.

The Bronco Wildtrak is the mainline Bronco's high-speed off-road variant, designed to tackle desert whoops, jumps and yumps -- exactly the sort of high-stress duty cycle where a high-performance, long-travel suspension isn't just a nice-to-have feature, it's a necessity.

The new package is available on both two- and four-door models, and the heart of the system centers on aluminum-body Fox 2.5-inch internal-bypass dampers paired with unique spring rates. The $2,515 option package also includes a rear stabilizer bar.

Just as importantly, Hoss 3.0 includes a heavier-duty steering rack cribbed from the Bronco Raptor parts bin. Ford officials say the new setup offers a 40% gain in maximum load versus lesser Bronco steering units. That's important, especially if you're planning on fitting larger rubber under your rig. Some Bronco owners have reported steering-related failures when off-roading, so this looks like a key hardware upgrade. Plus, it includes a burlier set of inner and outer tie rods that the Blue Oval says are 32% stronger than existing Hoss 1.0 and 2.0 suspension offerings.

Rounding out the changes to the Wildtrak with Hoss 3.0 is a set of steel underbody bash plates and a powder-coated front bumper with integrated tow hooks and fog lights.

If you've got a Bronco Wildtrak on order already, and you want to upgrade your vehicle to include the Hoss 3.0 package, you may be in luck -- at least provided your truck-to-be is still an unscheduled order without an established build date. You'll want to contact your dealer for more information.

While the new 2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak with the Hoss 3.0 bundle stops short of being a Raptor, if you don't want the steroidal widebody looks, power and cost of that high-end halo model, these upgrades can help bridge the performance gap. Besides, the Raptor is a four-door-only model, so if you're more of a fan of the two-door shorty body style, this new package should go a long way toward scratching that high-speed off-road itch.