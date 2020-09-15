Ford Bronco's chances for a V8 option look dim

Enlarge Image Ford

Off-road SUV talk hass essentially been all about the 2021 Ford Bronco since its debut in July -- and rightfully so. The SUV looks mighty promising. Not so coincidentally, Jeep had something up its sleeve to punch back with when it showed the Wrangler 392 concept, which took the off-road SUV we know and love and plopped a big V8 under the hood. While we don't know if Jeep will actually put the Wrangler 392 into production, it's unlikely the Bronco will gain its own eight-cylinder option.

According to an interview from Muscle Cars & Trucks published last Friday, Ford nixed the possibility of a V8 as it took the SUV's CO2 footprint into account. Ford Global Program Manager, Jeff Seaman, and Bronco Chief Engineer Eric Loefller told the website a small off-road vehicle has a "pretty high target from a government perspective in terms of CO2."

Seaman specifically spoke to the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 that serves as the Bronco's more powerful option and Loefller assured the engine checks off all the boxes when it comes to power, torque and fuel economy. If the V6 wasn't up to the task, the program manager said Ford would have seriously considered a V8.

With a V8 more than likely not in the cards from the factory, the aftermarket will need to work its magic to swap in a V8. We know tuning the Bronco will be a bear, but fans will need to place their faith in the guys and girls focused on tinkering with cars.