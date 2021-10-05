Ford Bronco Sport outsold the Escape in September

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Ford's Bronco Sport is an easy little SUV to love. It has good looks, two excellent drivetrain options and a surprising amount of talent off-road, and now, according to sales data published by Ford on Monday (PDF), it outsold the Escape on which it's based in September -- in fact, it was Ford's second-best selling SUV overall behind the Explorer.

Here's the thing, though: When you think about it, the Bronco Sport's popularity shouldn't be so surprising. It has the rugged, squared-off styling that people seem to like these days in their SUVs, and this is definitely something that the more rounded, European-looking Escape lacks. Also, it's got Bronco badges, and given the popularity of the Bronco brand these days, that's surely a selling point.

What about the Bronco Sport versus the big, full-fat Bronco? Aside from the fact that the big Bronco is basically impossible to get right now, we suspect that the Bronco Sport will continue to outsell it. That's partly because it's cheaper, but also because the smaller and more efficient Sport is likely going to fit into more people's lives (and parking spaces) than its big brother.

In case you forgot, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is powered by either a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder or 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine -- both EcoBoost -- which drives all four wheels, as standard. It's also got Ford's G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes and a tough yet comfortable suspension system that Ford calls H.O.S.S., for High-performance, Off-road, Stability, Suspension system.

The 2021 Bronco Sport starts at $28,710, including Ford's $1,495 destination fee, and is available to buy now.