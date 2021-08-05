Ford Bronco outsells Mustang Mach-E in July, nearly eclipses Edge SUV

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2021 Ford Bronco is off to the races, and we've gotten a look at how well the SUV is doing after its first month on a Ford sales chart. Basically, things are going swimmingly so far: According to the automaker's self-reported July 2021 sales data, the Blue Oval sold 3,277 Broncos last month. For comparison, the brand moved 2,854 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 3,349 Edges.

The figures show the Bronco sold roughly 70 units fewer than the Edge, which is pretty incredible considering the Edge is supposed to have broader market appeal. Then again, rumors of the Edge's demise are still circulating as it sort of withers away. The Bronco surpassing the Mustang Mach-E is interesting, too, as the electric SUV is still fresh with a lot of hype surrounding it. I suppose the flip side to this is that the electric SUV rivaled Bronco sales. Either way, Ford's pleased with the early results: 70% of all Bronco orders have come from buyers who don't currently own a Ford vehicle. Watch out, Jeep Wrangler.

SUVs, in general, continue to bring in big cash for the company. In July, the average transaction price for all Ford SUVs was a whopping $42,000 -- up $6,200 compared to this time last year. It's good news for another new vehicle on its way, too. The automaker said it has 80,000 preorders for the forthcoming Maverick pickup truck. The compact truck launches this fall, but it may be tough to find a hybrid example at dealers while Ford prioritizes customer orders.