New Ford Bronco reveal likely postponed due to coronavirus

Enlarge Image Facebook

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

It looks like we'll need to wait a little longer to see the 2021 Ford Bronco. The automaker has confirmed to Roadshow that upcoming preview events surrounding the SUV have been canceled owing to COVID-19.

Ford had planned to host media for a preview event surrounding the Bronco next week, but issued a statement via email on Friday saying, "we've made the decision to cancel our event due to ongoing coronavirus concerns."

Leaked images of the Jeep Wrangler competitor dribbled out this week, fueling further excitement for the hard-core SUV.

Ford is telling Roadshow to stay tuned for new information about the Bronco's debut in the meantime. Whether the reveal moves to a digital platform or the automaker reschedules things altogether remains to be seen.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.