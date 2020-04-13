New Ford Bronco reveal likely pushed back due to COVID-19

Enlarge Image Facebook

It looks like we'll need to wait a little longer to see the 2021 Ford Bronco. The automaker has confirmed to Roadshow that upcoming preview events surrounding the SUV have been canceled as a COVID-19 precaution.

Ford had planned to host media for a preview event for the Bronco the week of March 15, but issued a statement via email saying the event was cancelled "due to ongoing coronavirus concerns."

Leaked images of the Jeep Wrangler competitor dribbled out this week, fueling further excitement for the hard-core SUV.

Ford told Roadshow to stay tuned for new information about the Bronco's debut in the meantime. Whether the reveal will move to a digital platform or the automaker will reschedule things altogether remains to be seen.

With the confirmation of the Bronco's postponement, Ford also notified employees last week that all non-business-critical roles will move to remote work. The decision impacts the automaker's global workforce and all positions will move to a remote scenario until further notice.

"Thankfully, the effect of the coronavirus on Ford employees so far has been very limited," Ford said. "In recent days, though, we concluded the issue has taken on a different dimension and are continuing to act in real time to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work." Ford previously said it restricted international and domestic employee travel after two workers in China contracted COVID-19. The two employees were based in China and have since recovered.

The novel coronavirus has quickly put numerous events, gatherings and other aspects of typical daily life on hold. Organizers of the Geneva Motor Show canceled the event earlier this month and organizers already confirmed the New York Auto Show is postponed until August. That would have left the North American International Auto Show in Detroit as the first major auto show of the year. Organizers canceled the event on March 31 after FEMA declared the show's home, the TCF Center, a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The show, typically in January, moved to June for 2020 as part of a rebranding effort announced in 2018. Now, the Detroit-based event could become even larger, though it will largely depend on the coronavirus situation in the months ahead.

