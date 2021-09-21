Ford Bronco Raptor confirmed, teased and coming next year

Ladies and gents, it's finally official, after months of speculation. A Ford Bronco Raptor is coming, and it's coming very soon. On Tuesday, the automaker teased the new off-road SUV in a video.

This ends the back-and-forth rumors indicating Ford may have went with the Bronco Warthog name for this high-performance version of the SUV. Raptor has some pretty good cache among Ford off-road fans already, anyway. I digress. The teaser video shows a whole lot of nothing in terms of the car itself, but we do catch a glimpse of the typical Raptor-style grille up front. It also spells out "Ford" in bold lettering, rather than "Bronco." After that, we catch the SUV sliding around in the dirt before the preview wraps up.

No doubt Ford will be eager to tease this vehicle in the months to come, and we've got plenty of time. The Bronco Raptor will arrive on the scene in 2022. Curiously, the brand called it a "special edition." We have a lot of questions only time will provide the answer to.