Ford Bronco Raptor shows off its 37-inch tires in latest preview

Ford

Ford has a secret it's clearly eager to talk about, but it's not quite ready to give it all away. That is the Ford Bronco Raptor. Or Bronco Warthog. It's not clear which name the Blue Oval will go with yet, but either way this Bronco you see here will be the best of the best when it comes to the Broncos in Ford's stable.

On Friday, Ford dished a new teaser for the SUV on Twitter and confirmed it wears some pretty meaty tires -- 37-inch rubber to be exact.

Testing 37-inch hooves! Future weekends are about to get a lot better! #FordBronco pic.twitter.com/KVugNgCT5r — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 25, 2020

That's all the automaker wanted to tell us for now, but we know Ford's engineers don't mess around when it comes to bestowing the Raptor name on a vehicle. All we could surmise from the last photo was a lot of room for suspension travel as the Bronco Raptor prototype pictured caught some air. While the standard Bronco will be more about crawling through the dirt and over rugged terrain, the Bronco Raptor should be more about high speed off the beaten path.

The jury's out on when Ford plans to show the Bronco Raptor, or Warthog, but if it keeps up the teasers, we could see the SUV by the end of this year, perhaps. We've heard the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor could bow this year, too, so perhaps we're in for two new off-road machines.