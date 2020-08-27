Ford Bronco R could become a turn-key racing SUV, report says

Enlarge Image Ford

Long before we saw the 2021 Ford Bronco in the metal, the Blue Oval dropped the Bronco R. This beast is a race-prepped machine that tackled last year's Baja 1000. While it hinted at the new Bronco, it also celebrated a 1969 Bronco's overall race win decades ago. At the end of the day, the Bronco R made some noise, even though it wasn't victorious as Ford hoped it'd be. That's racing for you.

But what do we have here? It appears Ford's totally open to possibly bringing the Bronco R goodness to others, as long as there's a demand for it. Speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, the automaker's chief product development officer, Hau Thai-Tang, told the website in a Wednesday interview if there's interest in a turn-key race truck like the Bronco R, the company will have a look. It sounds like this kind of program is nowhere near reality as things stand, though. Ford told Roadshow there are "no production plans for Bronco R," but the SUV will once again tackle the Baja 1000 this year.

Thai-Tang hinted it wouldn't be impossible, citing similar programs in place for the Mustang and GT supercar. Essentially, racing teams could raise their hand and purchase a Bronco R from Ford with all the tough work done, hence the phrase "turn-key."

And tough the Bronco R is. Although Baja bested the SUV on its first go, the racing truck features some gnarly equipment like an upgraded suspension system with 14 inches of travel up front, and a five-link setup with 18 inches fo play in the rear. With 37-inch tires filling the boxy profile out, it looks badass. Full stop.

Ultimately, racing teams will need to speak up, though. If all Ford hears are crickets, this won't happen.