The hype building around the upcoming Ford Bronco is real. People are genuinely excited, and so far, from what we've seen, that Bronco excitement seems to be warranted. What do you get when you mix that with the massive amount of love people have had for the Jeep Gladiator pickup?

Well, according to a report by Automobile on Monday, Ford wants to find out because it's going to offer a pickup version of the Bronco SUV. Will it be a perfect storm that has everyone from hard-core off-roaders and mall-crawlers to enthusiasts and your boring-ass dad throwing their hard-earned money at the Blue Oval?

Probably, if Ford manages not to screw the Bronco up in the first place, and by that, we mean that the Bronco needs to have real off-road chops in all its forms, like the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Next, it needs to look the business. If it looks like a boxy Ranger or an F-series, then why would people pay the premium that we're betting Ford is angling for?

Automobile's report pegs the Bronco pickup as going into production sometime in 2024. That means that the Gladiator will have the market more or less to itself for another five years, but that could be a good thing because people will be ready for something new by then.

When Roadshow asked for confirmation on the rumors of a Bronco pickup, Ford representatives responded that they don't comment on speculation about future products.

While the idea of a Bronco pickup is exciting, we're still way more focused on seeing the SUV version, which should be making its public debut sometime later this year as a 2021 model.

