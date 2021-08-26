Ford Bronco pickup is dead, report says

Enlarge Image Ford

Don't hold your breath for a Ford Bronco pickup truck. According to a report from Automotive News on Wednesday, citing sources close to the project, the Bronco with a truck bed is dead. The company never publicly confirmed plans for a Bronco truck, though previous reporting and potential clues hinted Ford was preparing to give us one.

Alas, it's not happening. AN reported Ford ditched the project because of potential overlap between the Ranger, which it would've shared a platform with, and the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor. Apparently, there is such a thing as too many pickup trucks. Ford did not immediately return a request for comment.

It's not just too many potential trucks competing with one another, though. The report cites the automaker's commitment to the Biden administration's goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030. Another gas-powered truck likely didn't play well with this aspiration, potentially hammering another nail in the Bronco pickup's coffin.

Still, Ford won't let up on the Bronco. It even considers the nameplate a "brand" and plans for dedicated Bronco dealerships outside of Ford stores. In addition, we know there's a high-performance version of the SUV coming, past company brass said plans to build a hybrid are underway and the automaker seemed to tease a fully electric version of the Bronco earlier this year. Really, the Bronco party has only just begun.