Ford Bronco Everglades breaks cover with factory-installed snorkel

Bronco Nation

After first seeing Ford register interest in the "Everglades" name back in 2020, we learned this year the name will attach itself to the Bronco. Now, we have a really great look at what to expect from the special SUV when it launches this coming summer. Photos from Bronco Nation show the Everglades doing its thing on some leaf-covered mud trails, and it gives us a good look at the SUV's factory-installed snorkel, revised fender flares and body-color elements throughout.

That snorkel is a big addition to the SUV, which will better protect the vehicle from mud and water. It should also provide an even better shield from sucking in the bad stuff while fording through water. It remains to be seen if engineers will makes tweaks to improve water fording capability, but today, the SUV can plow through 31.5 inches of standing water at a minimum. SUV's with the Sasquatch package can handle 33.5 inches.

Bronco Nation

The photos also show 35-inch Goodyear Territory MT tires and different wheels compared to other Broncos. There's also a Warn winch kit standard, it appears, and there's a set of roof rails. A separate photo also shows a slide-out tailgate, which remains a factory option for the SUV, but perhaps Ford will make it standard for the Bronco Everglades.

Bronco fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Aside from the Everglades, we''ll also see the Bronco Raptor fully revealed.