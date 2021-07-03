Ford Bronco driven, electric Volvo concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to the week in review, readers. This week was big -- Bronco-sized big. Why? We got to drive it! We saw so much more happen this week too, so don't waste a second and dive in below or click play above for the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
It's here, and Executive Editor Chris Paukert drove it. What's it like to drive? Pretty darn great -- better than a Wrangler, Paukert says.
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens snagged drive time in the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. That's the more off-road oriented Outback. Does it live up to the promise and its name? Fans of the tall wagon should be pleased.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok answers the question: Why does the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD exist? Seriously, you need to read about his experience.
Top news
- Volvo shows off its future: The Concept Recharge is like a nifty, tall wagon and it previews an electric future.
- A new Chevy pickup is coming: The brand teased the Silverado ZR2, and it could finally mean there's a Chevy-badged Raptor fighter coming.
- Porsche's new Cayenne is a super SUV: The Cayenne Turbo GT looks to be a pinnacle of performance SUVs for Porsche.
- Our first look at the new WRX: Subaru teased the next WRX and we can't wait.
- Tesla deliveries were very good in Q2: The automaker broke its own record delivering quite a few EVs.
- Say bye to the i3: BMW ends production of the small EV this month, so pour one out.
Top videos
