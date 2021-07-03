Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford Bronco driven, electric Volvo concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending July 3.

Listen
- 01:42

Welcome back to the week in review, readers. This week was big -- Bronco-sized big. Why? We got to drive it! We saw so much more happen this week too, so don't waste a second and dive in below or click play above for the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Ford Bronco will take you just about anywhere

See all photos

It's here, and Executive Editor Chris Paukert drove it. What's it like to drive? Pretty darn great -- better than a Wrangler, Paukert says.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco first drive review.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness in its element

See all photos

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens snagged drive time in the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. That's the more off-road oriented Outback. Does it live up to the promise and its name? Fans of the tall wagon should be pleased.

Click here to read our 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness review.

2021 Toyota Avalon TRD defies expectations

See all photos

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok answers the question: Why does the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD exist? Seriously, you need to read about his experience.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD review.

Top news

Track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro is the craziest Aston Martin ever

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Bronco first drive: Believe the hype
12:19

Come along for a first-drive review video of the hyped SUV.