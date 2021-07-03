Ford Bronco driven, electric Volvo concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to the week in review, readers. This week was big -- Bronco-sized big. Why? We got to drive it! We saw so much more happen this week too, so don't waste a second and dive in below or click play above for the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

It's here, and Executive Editor Chris Paukert drove it. What's it like to drive? Pretty darn great -- better than a Wrangler, Paukert says.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco first drive review.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens snagged drive time in the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. That's the more off-road oriented Outback. Does it live up to the promise and its name? Fans of the tall wagon should be pleased.

Click here to read our 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness review.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok answers the question: Why does the 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD exist? Seriously, you need to read about his experience.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Ford Bronco first drive: Believe the hype

Come along for a first-drive review video of the hyped SUV.