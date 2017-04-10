Fittipaldi Motors EF7 GTR guns for America's millionaires

Formula One and Indycar legend Emerson Fittipaldi may be Brazilian, but his nascent supercar company, Fittipaldi Motors, is aiming squarely at America.

Fittipaldi's Coral Gables, Florida startup is slated to begin deliveries of its EF7 GTR two-seater next spring, and according to Automotive News, Fittipaldi estimates around 50 percent of the 39 units -- one for each of Emmo's wins -- will go to US buyers. That initial build calls for track-only models, although thereafter, "the company will explore making them road legal."

The shark-inspired EF7 GTR car has global flair, having been designed by legendary Italian carrozzeria Pininfarina and having a chassis as well as powertrain developed by HWA of Germany. Built around a carbon fiber monocoque clad in matching carbon skin, the EF7 will be powered by a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8 of undisclosed origin. The engine promises "over 600 horsepower," says Fittipaldi Motors, and it'll be backed by a sequential gearbox.

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Buyers of the $1.5-million EF7 GTR will be treated to a personal coaching session with Fittipaldi himself, but even if you can't swing one yourself, you can at least enjoy it virtually -- the car is slated to appear in the Gran Turismo video-game franchise.