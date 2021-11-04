Production Fisker Ocean electric SUV will finally debut in LA after COVID-19 delays

Enlarge Image Fisker

After two false starts, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fisker is finally ready to show the world its production version of the electric Ocean SUV. The EV was meant to debut back in 2020, but LA Auto Show organizers canceled the event. A redo of the show meant for May 2021 didn't happen either. Now, the show will go on this month, with the Ocean ready for the spotlight.

Fisker has a lot riding on this SUV as it aims to reboot itself from the ashes of old Fisker and the Karma sedan experiment. The SUV will boast sustainable materials to highlight its green credentials, including a vegan interior, recycled carpeting and more. A solar roof will also help charge the SUV. As for power, it should come from an 80-kilowatt-hour battery, which Fisker said this week will be supplied by China's CATL. The company will make five gigawatt-hours of production available for the Ocean to churn out battery packs. Magna Steyr will handle final production of the Ocean in Austria, unless something changes.

Range estimates sit between 250 and 300 miles to a charge, but that information is a couple years old now. Fisker will roll out updated estimates and battery specs when we see the production SUV. Surely anything under 300 miles would be a smidge disappointing after all the hype the company tried to generate around the Ocean.

The Ocean debuts on Nov. 17 at the revamped LA Auto Show. Production is supposed to commence in Nov. 2022, when Fisker launches a direct-buy or flexible lease program for the SUV.