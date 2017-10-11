First used Tesla Model 3 hits Craigslist... for $150,000

In the event you're browsing Craigslist with $150,000 to burn, there's a used Tesla Model 3 with your name on it.

A Tesla Model 3 has appeared in a Craigslist post from Monterey, California. The car allegedly has about 2,000 miles on the odometer. As with every other Model 3 in production, it's a long-range version with the 310-mile battery, and other features include the panoramic glass roof, upgraded sound system and "Aero" wheels.

Enlarge Image Craigslist

The seller notes that "a unique circumstance" spurred the for-sale posting. It's currently listed for $150,000, or approximately 3 times the car's initial cost. It's not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it's already been registered, and good luck trying to talk down that price.

The only Model 3s on the road right now are builds for very early reservation holders, most if not all of which are reportedly Tesla employees. Thus, either a Tesla employee has some serious gambling debts to cover, or somebody should have negotiated a higher salary. Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment.

Either way, it's one of, if not the first Model 3 put up for sale, so if you want to skip the reservation line for an incredibly hefty price, here's your chance.

(Hat tip to Electrek!)