Final 991-generation Porsche 911 has left the building

Porsche

Porsche is closing a chapter in the long history of its most famous nameplate, the 911. On Friday, the final 991-generation 911 rolled out of the assembly plant and penned the generation's final chapter.

Capping things off was none other than a 911 Speedster, a limited-edition model shown as the the latest 911, the 992 generation, came into blossom. This outgoing car bowed all the way back in 2011 and began rewriting the rules for what a 911 was capable of.

We saw extraordinary variants such as the sought-after 911 R, the incredible 911 GT2 RS (which once held the lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife) and it celebrated not only the 50th anniversary of the name, but the millions 911 produced, too.

Porsche built 233,540 991-generation cars between 2011 and now, and the latest 911 has big shoes to fill. It shouldn't have a problem, noting the base car's improvements and things Porsche has planned for the future. That includes a hybrid model that could pack a whole lot of power.

Although the 911 variants get wild and expensive quickly, it's hard to say anyone went wrong with even the most basic version. Like the Corvette has done for America, the 911 remains a world icon. The 992-generation car carries that torch proudly. Now, let's move onward to the 992.