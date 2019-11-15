The final C7 Corvette has left the assembly line

Chevrolet

Happy trails, C7 Corvette. The final unit of the seventh-generation sports car rolled off the assembly line on Thursday as Chevrolet wrapped up production of the car at its assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Don't be too sad because now the automaker starts preparation and retooling for the 2020 Corvette Stingray, aka the C8. The final C7 Corvette also sold for a mighty good cause. Back in April, GM confirmed it would send this final car to auction with all proceeds going to charity. At the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction this past June, this car sold for a whopping $2.7 million when the hammer went down.

All proceeds went to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which builds "mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured service members," as Chevy said at the time. It also works to pay off mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The car is a black Corvette Z06 model, which boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pumping out 650 horsepower. It'll forever be known as the last front-engined Corvette, as the 2020 Corvette Stingray moves the engine behind the driver, where it's mounted in the middle.

This final C7 Corvette was supposed to come to life far earlier, however. Chevy previously confirmed with Roadshow that the UAW-GM strike that saw thousands of workers walk off the job left some C7 Corvette production in limbo. When workers returned after hashing out a new labor contract, they got back to work building the last of the C7-generation cars.

This also led GM to push the start of 2020 Corvette production to February of next year. The first mid-engined Corvettes were meant to reach buyers by the end of this year originally. We likely won't see the first 2020 Corvettes reach owners until March 2020 at the earliest.

In the meantime, pour one out for the C7 Corvette. Like the ones that came before it, it consistently did battle with the world's best.