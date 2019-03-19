Car Industry

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group are considering getting hitched, report says

France's PSA Group is reportedly open to new partners and it seems like FCA would be the perfect fit.

Peugeot 208Enlarge Image

The PSA Group that owns Peugeot could be eyeing a partnership with Fiat Chrysler, report says.

 Peugeot

Fiat Chrysler has been looking for companies to merge with since well before former head Sergio Marchionne died in 2018, but it increasingly feels like FCA is stuck in one of those "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" situations.

That could change, though: French carmaking conglomerate PSA (owner of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall) has expressed some interest in merging with the Italo-American corporation, Reuters reports.

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares has intimated recently that the company isn't opposed to such deals and that Fiat Chrysler, as well as Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors, could make ideal partners.

An FCA deal would be especially interesting, because PSA has already vowed to come back to the US with Peugeot within the next decade. Being allied with a brand that's already entrenched in the US market would be very helpful.

This is all speculation, of course, but anything that gets French cars back in the US sooner gets our immediate stamp of approval.

Geneva Motor Show: Check out all the wild debuts from this always-crazy show.

Chicago Auto Show: Catch up on everything you may have missed from Chicago.

Latest Reviews
2019 Nissan Altima review: Better dressed with better tech
2019 Nissan Murano review: Freshened, but not fresh enough
2019 Audi Q8 review: Stop worrying and love the roof
Next Article: Nvidia developing an 'autonomous car driver's license' based on its tech