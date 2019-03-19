Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group are considering getting hitched, report says

Enlarge Image Peugeot

Fiat Chrysler has been looking for companies to merge with since well before former head Sergio Marchionne died in 2018, but it increasingly feels like FCA is stuck in one of those "always the bridesmaid, never the bride" situations.

That could change, though: French carmaking conglomerate PSA (owner of Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall) has expressed some interest in merging with the Italo-American corporation, Reuters reports.

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares has intimated recently that the company isn't opposed to such deals and that Fiat Chrysler, as well as Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors, could make ideal partners.

An FCA deal would be especially interesting, because PSA has already vowed to come back to the US with Peugeot within the next decade. Being allied with a brand that's already entrenched in the US market would be very helpful.

This is all speculation, of course, but anything that gets French cars back in the US sooner gets our immediate stamp of approval.