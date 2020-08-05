Fiat Chrysler could recall roughly a million cars due to emissions issue

Enlarge Image Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles might recall more than a million cars due to an emissions problem, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday. In testing conducted by the automaker, its 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine, which is used in a wide range of FCA products, may produce excess emissions.

FCA is working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on this problem. Should the recall go through, it's unclear exactly which years, makes and models will be affected, but the Tigershark engine was used in a variety of FCA products, from the now-defunct Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart to the Jeep Cherokee, Compass and Renegade.

"In connection with internal testing, we determined that approximately 1 million vehicles equipped with the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine may have excess tailpipe emissions," FCA said in a recent SEC filing. "At this stage we are unable to reliably evaluate the likelihood that material costs will be incurred or estimate a range of possible costs."

A Fiat Chrysler spokesperson did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.

In a statement obtained by the Detroit Free Press, FCA says it "has been working closely with EPA and CARB, and we continue to do so, on a group of vehicles equipped with Tigershark engines. As this population ages, some vehicles exceed in-use emission requirements, depending on drive cycle and mileage. We are conducting test programs to define a remedy, which also requires approval by the agencies. Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available, and will be provided free of charge."

We'll be sure to update this story if and when the this matter becomes an official recall. Be sure to check out Roadshow's how-to guide to see if your vehicle is affected by any other open recall.